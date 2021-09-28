Temi Tedola, the daughter of billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, is all things gorgeous and classy, and she continues to show that when it comes to fashion, the rules don't matter.

Temi who is currently in Milan, Italy, recently shared a photo of herself in an all-leopard print ensemble.

The fashionista rocked an all-leopard print ensemble. Photo credit: @temiotedola

In the photo, Temi is seen rocking a two-piece leopard pant set which she paired with a silk shirt.

Well, it goes without saying that she looked stunning in the combo which for some people may be going against the fashion rules which states that one must never wear an all-leopard print outfit or risk looking like a leopard 'threw up' on you.

If you did Temi's look and want to slay the animal print look just like her, Legit.ng has gathered four easy ways to create an impressive mono look in Temi Otedola’s style.

Check them out below:

1. Use the same pattern or colour for every piece that you wear

In Temi's case, the fashionista goes for pants, a jacket and blouse of the same leopard print.

2. Use different textures for each print

Temi’s blouse is silky and smooth. The pants are of dense fabric, just like the jacket which is very velvet, and softly, almost like a teddy bear.

3. Choose the big accessories in neutral colours

This is important so that it doesn't stand out against the whole look. Temi opted for earrings and a belt, both in brown.

4. Add the accent

The red and brown box bag that Temi used for this look made the look pop out and complimented her leopard look.

