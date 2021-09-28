Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemates, Emmanuel and Liquorose are the star couple of the season to the joy of their fans

In a video that made rounds on social media, Emmanuel's father approved the romance and said that Liquorose's spirit is similar to Emmanuel's mum's

The dad also noted that he has no idea what will happen after the show, but it is a good relationship

For some people, going into the Big Brother Naija house affords them the opportunity of finding love, not just fame.

Emmanuel and Liquorose made a lot of fans happy when their love ship sailed and it is heartwarming to see that even parents approve of the ship.

Emmanuel's father shares opinions

In a video that has made rounds on social media, Emmanuel's dad commended Liquorose and her support for his son when he was up for eviction.

He continued by saying that it reminds him of when he met his wife as the degree of respect and intimacy they have for each other bloomed.

Emmanuel's dad disclosed how much his son respects women and even though he has no idea what might happen after the show, he tagged the relationship as a good one.

The reality star's dad also mentioned that the couple is doing the right thing and he is in no position to dictate for his son what to like or not.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

homotolaolubunmi26:

"Abeg make una vote for rose ooooo. Money before anything."

themby__b16

"He needs to rest! Why making the video this week? Liquorose for the money!!!"

_softpie__:

"Na so kidd father whyne us oh."

hrm_dheelyht:

"Nice speech. Emmanuel for the money."

ogocush:

"Naso kidd father say he go do versace wedding for kidd and Erica."

