Celebrities enjoy a private life hence why some of them keep their private affairs away from the prying eyes of the public

However, a handful of these entertainers have also been inclined to show fans the luxury state of their multimillion naira houses

Legit.ng has compiled a list of popular Nigerian stars who have shown fans their homes in interesting tour videos

While a lot of Nigerian celebrities flood their social media pages with interesting content, many are always careful to set a boundary between their public and private life.

This is evidently because some of them are dedicated to protecting other members of their family who didn’t sign up for the famous life.

Burna Boy, other celebs who have shown fans their luxury homes in house tour videos. Photo: @burnaboygram/@officialozo/@rotimi

However, even in the business of staying private, these superstars occasionally get pressured to show fans their real lives outside of movies, music videos or curated social media posts.

Interestingly, some of them have mastered the art of giving little and making it seem like a whole lot. The likes of Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Johnson, Toyin Abraham are known to show off portions of their homes that give fans a faint idea of what their houses look like.

There are also the bold ones who have thrown their doors open and given a complete tour, showing their humble abode.

Legit.ng has compiled a list that features Grammy-winning singer, Burna Boy, among others. Check them out below:

1. Burna Boy's Lagos mansion

2. Music producer Samklef's mansion in America

3. BBNaija reality star Ozo

4. Nigerian-American Hollywood star Rotimi

5. Socialite Obi Cubana's mansion

Rap star Zlatan Ibile becomes latest landlord in Abuja

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that rap star Zlatan Ibile took to social media with an exciting piece of good news for his fans and followers.

The indigenous rapper announced that he is now an Abuja landlord as he recently acquired a seven-bedroom mansion.

Zlatan was spotted in pictures taken with the owner of the real estate company that facilitated the acquisition.

Sharing the post, he wrote:

"I’m a proud owner of a luxurious 7 bedroom fully detached contemporary house in Abuja. @ochachorealhomesltd Thank you @king_mo_adah for making the deal an effortless one."

