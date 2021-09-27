Editor's note: Public affairs commentator, Ahmad Dan-Wudil, in this article, posits that a former governor of Zamfara state, Dr. Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar is the best person to lead the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as the party prepares for its national convention.

Many persons might be wondering why I am all out campaigning for Dr. Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar. The reasons are not far-fetched. I have no option than to go for one with a proven track record. An aspirant that has demonstrated over time that perfection is not just a word. In simple terms, Dr. Yari is the most prepared candidate. He has the most recent experience and the most passion.

Talking about preparedness, there is no gainsaying the fact that Dr. Yari is way ahead of others. He pledged to serve his party (ANPP) as it was then in 1999 than to go for executive or representative position. Do you know why? Because he wants to ensure his party functions effectively first.

Yari is getting so much support from prominent APC chieftains and members of the public ahead of the party's convention. Photo credit: Zamfara state govt

Source: Twitter

Dr. Yari is one of the founding fathers of the APC. The history of APC wouldn't be complete without the mention of his name. If we need to get it right, then we have no other option than to support Dr. Yari. He has vast experience when it comes to party affairs. He's a one-time party secretary, party chairman, and party national financial secretary.

There is no gainsaying the fact that the Nigerian Governor's Forum (NGF) came into prominence during his time as chairman. The NGF owned its office at Maitama, Abuja during his time. Before him, NGF was renting an office at Asokoro, Abuja. In fact, he transformed the NGF to the point that everybody wants to associate with it. Apart from this, the NGF became one and united during his time. He was seen at times moving around across the country to ensure that the Nigerian governors are united without considering their political differences.

Dr. Yari Abubakar was the best governor Zamfara state ever had. Zamfara under his watch performed creditably well economically. He left over N14billion in the state treasury when he left office! APC surely needs this sort of experience that is why Dr. Yari is the right choice.

Furthermore, the passion of Dr. Yari for APC activities is so infectious. There is hardly any APC occasion wherein Dr. Yari is not part of the attendants. People who work with him testify to the fact that he is so caring, social, and his door is always open. This can be extended to the APC.

In conclusion, I make bold to say that APC needs Dr. Yari at this time. He can bring back the lost glory through his well-known passion, recent experience, and preparedness. I enjoin all members of the APC to join in changing the narrative by voting for Dr. Yari as the party's national chairman come 2021.

