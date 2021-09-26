Senator Seidu Muhammed Dansadau who represented Zamfara at the National Assembly between 1999 and 2007 has lamented that Nigerian government have always failed to prosecute or imprison arrested bandits or terrorists.

He made this known when he spoke with the Vanguard newspaper.

I think the main factor responsible for these protracted crimes is the fact no sanction has been administered on the perpetrators arrested. There is this Ali Kachalla who is one of the major bandits. He was once arrested and the police even paraded him. How manage he wasn’t arraigned before court of law so that appropriate punishment is given? We have a large number of bandits like that.

Dansadau has lamented that Nigerian government have always failed to prosecute arrested bandits. Photo: Nigerian Army

Source: Facebook

Remember, from the Obasanjo administration, up till today, I am not aware of anybody who has been prosecuted, sentenced to death or imprisonment on account of banditry, kidnapping or terrorism. And because of this, perpetrators believe banditry is the surest way of getting money, because they know that nobody cares, because they know that whatever they do, they will go scot-free. And that is why the number of these criminals and their activities keeps increasing. Unfortunately, a large number of these bandits are from Niger Republic and other West African countries.

So, the main factor responsible for this unchecked menace is the lack of will for prosecution. I think until one or two of these bandits are prosecuted and sentenced to death, and I think that’s the weakness on the part of government, the problem may be with us. Another thing is the involvement of the Nigeria Police in the criminal activities.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The Inspector General of Police should give order to his Police Commissioners that any command where arrested bandits escape should be dealt with. We are aware that some of the bandits were arrested and publicly paraded, and, shortly after, the same police released them.

Many killed as fleeing bandits run into Military camp in Niger

Legit.ng had earlier reported that it was the end of the road for scores of armed bandits fleeing the ongoing military operation in Zamfara and Katsina states as they were neutralised by soldiers at Maganda village near Allawa in Shiroro local government area of Niger state.

The bandits were trying to escape through the notorious Alawa thick forest on Friday, September 10, when they ran into the military camp stationed at Alawa.

A gun battle ensued and after several hours, the security operatives came out victorious. Scores of the armed criminals did not live to tell the story while others managed to escape into the forest with bullets wounds.

How to end banditry in the north

Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, the well-read Islamic cleric who is becoming increasingly popular, had earlier made suggestions on how the federal government can resolve the issue of banditry in the north.

Gumi stated that there is nothing wrong if the government establishes what he called a federal ministry of Nomadic affairs.

According to him, this ministry will address grievances and complaints from such persons, and also take care of repentant insurgents.

Source: Legit