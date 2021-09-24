Former BBNaija Shine Ya Eyes housemate, Peace has revealed why she failed to get into a relationship with guys in the Big Brother house

Peace made it known that she is a loyal girl and a strategy she adopted despite male housemates making their advancements

The reality star further hinted that she has a fashion line and the challenges she is facing as a Nigerian entrepreneur

Former Big Brother Shine Ya Eyes star, Peace Ogor in an exclusive live chat with Legit.ng has revealed why she failed to get into any romantic relationship with male housemates.

Ex-BBNaija housemate reveals why she did not get into any relationship with male housemates. Credit: @peaceogor

Source: Instagram

Peace hinted that she is a loyal girl and does not feel the Big Brother house is the best place to find a lover because people might take things out of context.

According to her:

"It was intentional I don't want to be paired with anyone, I don't want to be coupled up it's a strategy, it was intentional. people will take things out of context so I decided to be on my own, I am a loyal girl."

The reality star further made it known that male housemates made advances but she declined.

"People actually wanted to be with me, Sammie was interested and made it glaring, he did'nt just showed it, he said it. He was one of the guys that cared about my wellbeing from the beggining of the show till the end."

"Cross also showed interest but I was intentional about not being with anyone."

Peace also made it known that she is real and there is nothing fake about her.

The ex-housemate then spoke about her fashion business and the challenges of being an entrepreneur in Nigeria.

I just want to develp my fashion brand its part of me, I chose to chase my brand over going for a career job.

I do everything by myself, I design, make clothes and deliver myself that was where I was getting my daily bread from. People will dissapoint you as an enterepneur those are challenges you face

Watch the full interview below:

Source: Legit