BBNaija Shine Ya Eyes housemates recently got together for a game session that saw them answering funny questions from Cross

Pere caused a stir on social media as he noted that he would like to 'get involved' with ex-housemates, Nengi and Vee

Angel, on the other hand, disclosed that she has a crush on veteran Nollywood star Richard Mofe-Damijo

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eyes housemates are getting bored with each passing day left in the house and they recently found an interesting way to entertain themselves.

The housemates gathered in the lounge where they took turns to answer interesting questions posed at them by a fellow housemate, Cross.

BBNaija's Angel says she has a crush on Nollywood's RMD. Photo: @mofedamijo/@theangelsmith

Source: Instagram

Directing a question at Pere, Cross asked the housemate to mention contestants from previous seasons that he would like to romantically get involved with. Well, Pere wasted no time in mentioning Nengi and Vee.

Also fielding a question from Cross, Emmanuel noted that he would love to have an affair with media personality and actress, Nancy Isime.

Angel, on the other hand, was asked a question about her male celebrity crush and the 21-year-old who appeared shy of her answer mentioned Nollywood’s Richard Mofe-Damijo.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users react

As expected, the responses from the housemates stirred different reactions from fans of the show on social media.

Read comments sighted below:

vivyan.gabriel said:

"This is the content we signed up for Mr General, give Neo heart attack Biko.Angel , why am I not surprise."

nigerdeltakitchen said:

"Neo go fight.. Nengi go Sister you as soon as u come out.. you both are kuku from the same Bayelsa."

mzsidney said:

"Neo will commot pere teeth."

diyas_flats said:

"It’s Emma’s taste for edo girls for meNancy is a spec plus these hms don’t know Nancy??"

bamsolotu said:

"It will be a battle of the Warri boy ..the resolute general vs the ultimate pant washer Warri boy."

Angel shares touching life story with fellow housemates

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that Angel shared a touching story with the housemates detailing her rough start in life.

During one of the tasks given to them, the housemates were made to paint a picture and tell the story of what inspired it.

Angel recounted how her mother had her when she was just 16 and persevered through it all even though it was a tough journey.

Source: Legit Newspaper