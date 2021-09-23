Son of late Afrobeats legend Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Seun has got some strong words for music fans who compare his late dad to contemporary acts

The young man accused modern day musicians of stealing lyrics and songs from his late father

Seun said it is only if his father could wake up from the dead and steal from them too that comparison talks can start

Fans have also commented on Seun's post and dragged whoever compares Fela with any modern day musician

Seun Kuti has talked tough about music fans that question or compare the legendary status of his late father, Fela Anokulapo Kuti.

He warned them to desist from such acts because most modern day artistes steal lyrical content from Fela.

Seun Kuti blasts fans comparing Fela with modern day artistes. Credit: @bigbirdkuti @felakutiofficial

Source: Instagram

The angry instrumentalist defended his father when he posted a warning message on his Instagram page.

Read below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"You can't be greater than that which you take from or steal from! Until Fela comes back from the dead and steals some of your faves music or uses their lyrics the ways they steal his lyrics and music, your comparison is null and voi."

He followed the post up with a caption that further sent a stern warning to music fans.

"I have warned many of you, many times to stop using your ancestors as tooth pick, especially those that fought for u but your ignorance just won’t let you."

Check the post below:

Fans reactions

A couple of music fans and celebrities agreed with Seun on this point. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions, read below:

Efewarriboy

"Who dem Dey compare to FELA. The person no know say dem Dey lead am to him downfall. How possible is that. With all the empty songs with no message flying around?"

Kellyhansome

"FACT."

Seyi.sodimu

"@bigbirdkuti Very annoying BS. Fela created a whole new genre of music. Dem need to go back to school. Awon oniranu."

Adaoholic:

"So wait no royalty and credit given?"

Tooootoxic:

"Fela was a teacher... they all learnt from him... and he will be proud if they did better than him... But He’ll always be the greatest In the history of African Music."

fotay_dee_don:

"FELA ain’t nobody’s mate Fela was more than a musician, an activist an icon and now a legend, THE COURSE WAS AND IS TOTALLY DIFF."

Respect forever: Wizkid tells Seun Kuti in private

Legit.ng earlier reported that Seun Kuti got on the nerves of the dreaded Widzid FC online when he said the Nigerian superstar is not qualified to be called a Grammy award winner because he only got recognised after featuring on Beyonce's project.

In the midst of the back and forth, Seun shared a private message he got from Wizkid, where he showed respect for him.

Wizkid referred to Seun as his 'egbon' which means elder brother and also explained that he has nothing but respect for him.

Source: Legit.ng