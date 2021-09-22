A gentleman, after resorting to social media to share that he dated his wife for more than six years before marriage, has gathered many reactions

It appears that many identified with his experience when he also revealed that he and his partner used to sleep on dates because their hustles always drained their energies

Many people headed to the comments section to leave opinions on @drferuke post

A netizen appears to have caused many to react as he hit social media to reveal how long it took him to put a ring on his girlfriend's finger and how imperfect their relationship was.

The post sighted by Legit.ng on the social media handle, @drferuke, narrated he dated his current wife for more than six years before marrying her.

He also added that his partner used to sleep off during date nights because of her hustle as an analyst and he also used to do same but they made it work.

Man says he dated his current wife for 6 years before marriage Source: Alistair Berg/Getty Images

He advised his tweeps not to be pressured by the happenings in relationships.

@drferuke said one just needs to find a Godly partner.

"My wife and I dated for over 6 years before we got married. When she was hustling as an analyst in one consulting firm, she used to sleep off often during chats. When I was doing my house job, I used to sleep off. Don't mind them o. Busy people sleep off. Find a Godly partner."

Netizens who saw the post had a lot to say.

Reactions

@kesmniz commented:

"Don't mind them. Years ago when I was hustling as an Analyst, traffic can render you tired and ready for bed as soon as you get home I sabi sleep off my Fiancee then will call in the morning and say 'You slept off again'."

@MisschiDinmaA wrote:

"After the days work and stress you expect me to still be chatting comfortably esp from 9pm ?! Not even call o chat. Am trying to understand this twitter people."

From @RoyalQVee:

"Like.. Even just pressing my phone by myself after a busy day, i sleep off. People who've had busy day actually sleep off."

@Ade_Ola_Ade

"God bless you. People here constantly making it look like everyone is a cheater and it is a norm. May God give me a godly man who wouldn't reason ridiculously because I don't."

