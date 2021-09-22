A 57-year-old female Nigerian pastor identified as Victoria Elonor Opionor has finally walked down the aisle with her man

According to the lady named Victoria Elonor Opionor, she never really experienced love in her first marriage because she was married off at 14 years and 5 months.

Why she remarried

In an interview with BBC News Pidgin, Pastor Victoria stated that it wasn't out of loneliness that she decided to remarry but in submission to God's will.

Victoria said she spoke with her children about it before going on with the marriage.

Scenes from her wedding ceremony were also featured in the heartwarming interview.

An elated Pastor Victoria said that the love she was deprived of when little is now being enjoyed.

Nigerians share their thoughts on the pastor's union

Anastasia Chinyere said:

"Congratulations Ma'am, to live without a spouse is very difficult and I know what you felt, I lost mine at the age of 28, pregnant with my fifth child. We have lived without him for 17 years now. It hasn't been easy raising 5 kids but in God we trust."

Comrade Innocent Ejike remarked:

"@57 she remarried after having grown children to a man that hasn't been married, what God can not do does not exist!

"If you are single @ 35, 40, 48 or 53 there is still hope for you in Jesus name!"

Priscilla Linus wrote:

"Am delighted in this testimony. Your union is bless already.congratulation maa. I tap into this testimony of yours also. I will definitely wait for the will of God for me."

Iboro Imeh opined:

"Las las na your happiness matter no be wetin anybody go think. You made a wise decision to remarry instead of caging yourself with the mentality of "what will people say". Congratulations Ma'am, God bless your union."

