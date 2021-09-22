Singer Mr P recently took to his Instagram page with a question that seemed to have been giving him sleepless nights

The music star wondered why rich folks do not ‘hit the ground’ during deliverance services in religious gatherings

Media personality, Daddy Freeze, came to the rescue of Mr P as he gave him a response to the question

Music star Peter Okoye aka Mr P in a recent Instagram post shared a question with fans and followers with the hope of getting an explanation from them.

The ex-Psquare member wondered why people who are successful and wealthy do not fall under the influence of the holy spirit during deliverance services held in religious institutions.

Daddy Freeze responds to mind-boggling question from Mr P. Photo: @peterpsquare/@daddyfreeze

Source: Instagram

In his words:

"I’m still wondering why rich people don’t fall down during deliverance services."

Fans react

Some fans and followers were sen in the singer’s comment section with different responses to his question.

Read what some of them had to say below:

nenes_vintage said:

"They can't afford to stain there expensive clothes now."

themarriagechurch said:

"I’ve seen rich people fall o."

iam_elochukwu said:

"They're delivered already that's why."

ikem_official01 said:

"This table wey you dey shake na one nail hol am ooh."

iamlori_gee said:

"Be like deliverance service na for poor people only."

bukadance said:

"...because their money’s gat their back."

Daddy Freeze wades in

Media personality and spiritual leader, Daddy Freeze, was also among those who came across Mr P's post.

Reacting on his Instagram page, Freeze submitted that the rich folks do not fall during deliverance services because they have been delivered from poverty.

