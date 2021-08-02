Popular Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo, is no doubt a proud daddy and he shows off his kids on social media from time to time

The handsome film star recently shared a sweet video of the moment he accompanied his two kids on their first day in an American school

The movie star’s fans and colleagues who sighted the sweet moment praised him and showered prayers on his kids

Well known Nollywood movie star, Bolanle Ninalowo, recently accompanied his two kids to school on their first day, and left internet users in awe.

The popular actor, like most celebrities, put his busy schedule aside to attend to his children as he followed them on their first day in an American school.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, Ninalowo shared a video of himself with his son and daughter as they walked majestically for the camera.

Bolanle Ninalowo follows his kids on their first day in American school. Photos: @iamnino_b

Source: Instagram

He revealed that it was their first school day. The movie star also gave a hint of their location to be Dunwoody, Georgia.

Also in the caption of the post, the handsome film star described himself as a blessed man of grace.

In his words:

“They ready for the first day of school @aliyah_nino @iamnino.key ❤️ Blessed Man of Grace

@queennino_b Maka .”

See the post below:

Fans and colleagues react

Not long after the video was put up, a number of the actor’s admirers and colleagues took to his comment section to praise him for being a good father. Others resorted to praying for his children.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Realomosexy:

"Family first. ✌"

Jnrpope:

"Greatest Investment."

Iamteddya:

"Maka way, I know you’re happy seeing them again. Enjoy your time out there my bro! ❤️"

Lolamagret:

"Family is everything."

_Tolani:

"This way this man loves and put his family first is so amazing. I love it."

Nice one.

Bolanle Ninalowo shows love to mother and wife on social media

Bolanle Ninalowo recently went on a trip down memory lane and made sure to carry his fans along.

The handsome actor shared photos of himself with his mother and his wife back from when he had gone for his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

In the first photo, the actor who looked like a younger version of himself was seen standing with his mother. He explained how she made sure to follow him to the camp and how she would have served with him if allowed.

Source: Legit.ng