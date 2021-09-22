J Cole has released a fire remix to Drake's new song Pipe Down and his fans are loving what he did with the track

Pipe Down is the Canadian rapper's new song which features on his fresh, epic album Certified Lover Boy

J Cole's fans believe that their fave slayed the remix and have praised the US rapper for his dope pen game

J Cole has dropped a fire remix of Drake's new song, Pipe Down. The rapper's fans lost it on social media after the remix surfaced online.

J Cole has dropped a fire remix of Drake's 'Pipe Down'. Image: @realcoleworld, @champagnepapi

Pipe Down is Drake's new track. It is featured in his recently released album, Certified Lover Boy. J Cole used the Canadian superstar's beat of the song and penned his own lyrics.

Cole's fans think their fave bodied the track. They have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the remix and some have been quoting J Cole's fire lyrics. The video to the remix was posted online by @TeamDreamville, J Cole's Number 1 stan account.

Social media users react

Check out some of the comments from impressed fans below:

@lozanbra said:

"And he bodied it."

@peekdurusneaks wrote:

"Best rapper alive."

@IndyBred85m commented:

"Naw you need to pipe down after murdering that, Cole."

@OGLPCAT said:

"It better be on Spotify by tomorrow."

@brant_glack added:

"This is why Cole is a Goat in his own right. He has his own perspective and motivations behind his moves no matter the sales (which are nothing to sneeze at). He owns his lane."

