Reality star Kidd and his billionaire father, Terry Waya, are currently vacationing at the popular Mykonos Island in Greece

The father and son have teased their fans and followers on social media with photos and videos from their expensive vacation

One clip captured the moment Kidd and his dad both had their phones in hand as they filmed a video for the gram

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Kidd Waya, and his wealthy dad, Terry, are tensioning their fans and followers in the online community with clips from their vacation in Greece.

Kidd, dad Terry Waya chill in their private villa as they vacation in Mykonos. Photo: @kiddwaya

Source: Instagram

The reality star and his billionaire father are spending the next few days on the popular Mykonos Island and they even have a private villa all to themselves.

A recent video of the two sighted on Kidd’s page captured them filming a clip for the gram. Social media users couldn’t help but laugh at the billionaire who wasn’t quite skilled at handling his iPhone like his son.

Watch the clip below:

Fans react

The video of Kidd and his dad stirred reactions from social media users and many were particularly focused on the billionaire’s handling of his iPhone.

Read comments sighted below:

princess_glowriaa said:

"It's the way he Is holding his phone for me."

mslolajay said:

"Daddy Waya!!! And his penalty song Looking good Dad and Son."

yemotoye said:

"I want to know what the dad is doing."

wayademgengofficial said:

"Daddy and son, Cruise kings."

asego_motlhoiwa said:

"Not you trolling your dad.. Love to see this though."

dazqueen01 said:

"The way his doing the video and his face got me rolling on the floor."

oochy_coochie said:

"Teach daddy to switch between back & front lenses."

More clips below:

