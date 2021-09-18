Former BBNaija housemate Kiddwaya is currently in London and the young man participated in the ongoing London Fashion Week

Kiddwaya walked the runway in an Indian-themed outfit paired with a hair accessory that got people talking

Some fans of the former Lockdown housemate were quick to admit that he is not exactly a great model

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Kiddwya seems to be trying his hands on modelling as he was recently seen walking the runway during the ongoing London Fashion Week.

BBNaija's Kiddwaya walks the runway during London Fashion week. Photo: @kiddwayaupdates

Source: Instagram

The ex-Lockdown housemate made an appearance on the runway in a red-coloured Indian-themed outfit.

Kidd had his hair tinted to a bright gold colour but the reality star rocked a hair accessory that cracked many people up on social media.

Watch a video of the reality star below:

Social media users react

Kidd's appearance on the runway stirred different reactions from members of the online community with many making references to the funny hair accessory on his head.

Read comments sighted below:

deluxecakesnevents said:

"Who did this to my Kidd."

estbells said:

"He is not even walking like a model."

damilolaa____ said:

"I’m crying.. not my Kiddwaya please."

official_sandylopez said:

"What in the wickedness is this thing on his head?."

i_am_hoyintemidamola said:

"How can dis by kidd."

locjewelries said:

"Shey na darling sponsor the hair?."

shugarlips_1991 said:

"Why he look like say he carry dustbin for head ."

ebuzztv said:

"In this life, have money. With money, you can who you wanna be and do whatever you like o cos I don’t understand."

raymondpeters_ said:

"I know i don't have money but please let's say the truth. This isn't fashion sense."

