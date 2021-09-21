A video has shown the moment a man ran after some ladies after they booked a Bolt ride to retrieve packaged food items

It is said that the Nigerian man had met the ladies at a shopping mall in Delta state and got them food with the promise that they'd follow him home later on

Mixed reactions have trailed the video as many slammed the man for being petty, others thought the ladies should have just kept to their bargain

An angry Nigerian man ran after some ladies to retrieve the packaged meals he bought them at a shopping mall after they went back on their promise

Legit.ng gathered that the man met the ladies at the mall where he bought them the food with the promise that they'd follow him home afterwards.

It is said that the ladies agreed to go home with him before they reneged on the promise Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

The ladies upon receiving the meals booked a Bolt ride and were about to leave the premises when the man and his friends gave them a hot chase.

In the video shared on Instagram by Instablog9ja, the men upon stopping the car took back the food items and returned to the mall.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The incident reportedly took place in Warri, Delta state.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail the video

@officialmr.prestige said:

"So bcos u bought food for a gal dat means she must go home with you….some guys sef I no Dey understand d way some guys Dey reason..what if d gal is ur sister and someone else wan take advantage of her bcos she bought food for her how will u fee."

@abigailnebechi stated:

"Leave her to chop food Oga ,no big deal pls cos u bought her food now want to take her to ur house to collect more than that food dat u bought for her .hmmm."

@solution_da_king wrote:

"Nice one ... I always tell girls don’t accept gift or anything from someone you know you will never have anything with , because is a crime ... if you don’t like the person ignore and walk away .. now see the embarrassment, not all boys get joy oh .."

@tiana_blaq remarked:

"This story doesn’t seem complete. If they can book a ride, then they can feed themselves. Or what exactly are they supposed to give in return for a plate of food??"

Lady slaps boyfriend in public for requesting an end to their relationship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had refused to let go as her man asked for a break-up in public.

In a video that was shared on Instagram by @yabaleftonline, the couple appeared to have had a tense argument following which the gentleman declared his intention to end the relationship.

Shortly after, he attempted to leave but was stopped in his tracks by the young lady who held him back and offered a hot slap on his cheek.

Source: Legit