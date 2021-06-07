- A young lady whose man told her he wanted a break up stubbornly gave him a hot slap as he attempted to leave

- The incident happened in front of a crowd after the lovebirds were involved in a heated argument

- The embittered lady's swift reaction in the video making the round has sparked mixed reactions on social media

A lady refusing to let go of her boyfriend was recorded in a video that is fast gathering massive reactions on social media.

In a video that was shared on Instagram by @yabaleftonline, the couple appeared to have had a tense argument following which the gentleman declared his intention to end the relationship.

Lady slaps man for attempting to break up with her Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @yabaleftonline

"I am ending this relationship now and there is nothing you can do about it," were his last words to the girlfriend.

Mixed reactions trail the girl's action

Shortly after, he attempted to leave but was stopped in his tracks by the young lady who held him back and offered a hot slap on his cheek.

@cutekimani said:

"These ones are ready for war..let them go and submit their names to the DG."

@pablosc_xx wrote:

"As this one happen outside so shey we fit still call am domestic violence?"

@jennyberrybb remarked:

"If da blow her teeth commot now... them go da shout domestic violence."

Nigerian lady shares sister's heartbreak story

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had shared how a man broke her sister's heart.

According to the woman, he had met their family and had even talked about marriage several times, only to break up with her sister less over the phone because he was seeing another person.

The young lady continued that the man recently publicly proposed to a lady who he frequently posted her photos, and claimed was his friend all along, but he never posted her sister once in their five years of dating because he said he was a private person.

In a follow-up tweet, @girllikekandyy said that the heartbreaker still found a way to reach her sister who had blocked him, greet her and tried to find out how she was doing.

