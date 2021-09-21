Popular crossdresser, Bobrisky is one of, if not the most controversial figures in the country and he likes to be addressed as a woman

In a recent interview with Chude, the crossdresser opened up about why he doesn't clear rumours on social media

Bobrisky also talked about doing what he can to get what he wants on his way to becoming a boss of his own

Popular crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, known as Bobrisky is one person who pops up on social media for one reason or the other no matter how trivial.

In an interview with Chude, the effeminate celebrity admitted that he is not a woman and also noted that the different things being said about him keeps him relevant.

Bobrisky and the business of crossdressing

Media personality, Chude has been interviewing Nigerian celebrities and getting them to talk and spill secrets on his show.

He recently interviewed Bobrisky and the crossdresser noted first that people should not look at him or act disappointed, and just go about their lives.

Bobsrisky, as people know, is about the money and does not hesitate to show off wads of cash on social media. He reiterated that money is everything for him.

On the question of his gender, the effeminate figure truthfully admitted that he cannot call himself a woman but he wants to be a boss of his own, so he uses what he has to get what he wants.

He further disclosed that he allows people say anything they want about him because that is what keeps him in the news all the time and the moment he offers an explanation, he will cease to trend.

See posts below:

Nigerians react

cynthiao29:

"Stop promoting rubbish please."

ifreke:

"Looks like she came prepared."

dafscourt:

"I repeat, this guy is super smart, he really has Nigerians where he wants them to be, baba be cashing out. In some years the story will be keeping up with bob and his family, wife and kids."

chiomagermane:

"You have got to love this guy's business sense. He knows and understand the market and he's feasting on it big time."

judith_obi:

"Like it or not, this guy understands psychology of his followers. Any thing you want to do you have understand how to remain relevant in season and out."

