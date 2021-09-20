Jean-Claude Van Damme has been challenged to a no-rules fight by Egyptian comedian Mohamed Henedy

The funnyman had a cheeky twist to his competition, noting the actor must tie his hands hence making the fight tricky for him

Van Damme appeared very ready to give Henedy what he wanted but asked fans for their views

Many 90s kids have a story of how brutal movie star Jean-Claude Van Damme was in his kickboxing movies, which made their childhood pretty fascinating.

The actor is a bit older today but still maintains an excellent physique and must have learned many skills in his acting that he might apply in real life.

Even at 60, Jean-Claude Van Damme looks pretty fit. Photo: jcvd.

Source: Instagram

However, one comedian believes that he can spring a surprise if he and Van Damme hit the ring for a fight.

Going on his Facebook on Saturday, September 18, Egypt's funnyman Mohamed Henedy reminded Van Damme of his wish to fight him.

In a hilarious post, the comedian said he wanted a cage fight with no rules, but with a huge twist - where the actor's hands must be tied.

"I'm still at my word.. a match without laws.. in a cage of Hill In Seal.. on one condition.. your two hands stay tied," Henedy wrote.

See the post below:

Henedy followed his post with another photo of him showing his build, with a kind of rage in his face, reminding Van Damme on the type of person he could be fighting, he wrote:

"If the fight starts, you will be upset."

Van Damme responds to request

The renowned thespian reacted to the requests from Henedy, saying he had been invited to a hell-in-a-cell bout.

He asked his followers if he should accept the challenge.

"I'm receiving a hell-in-a-cell invitation to fight against the greatest comedian in the Middle East... What do you all think, should I accept the challenge?"

Here are what some of his fans thought about the fight:

Muhanad Almalik joked:

"Yes, you have to accept the challenge and be careful because he's very dangerous, he uses a snake attack.

El Gri Ngo quipped:

"That would be your last fight cause you're going to die from laughing."

Nipro Ratombo said:

"Go for it...as long as it's at an exhibition level."

O-azha Alnidawy said:

"Yes, but be careful, he has enough to make you laugh on the ground."

Kim Soo Hyun quipped:

"Accept it, but be careful because he’s the no.1 fighter in the Middle East with a huge crowd behind him."

Keith Diamond said:

"No, he’s trying to get famous off you are one of the greats and legend let it be so tell the comedian hell no."

