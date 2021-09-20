A local man has social media users in a celebratory mood after bagging not one but three challenging degrees

The Cum Laude graduate most recently bagged his BSc in Actuarial Science and flexed his pink suit on social media

Many people flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages for the youngster

A local man has people feeling super inspired after sharing that he just graduated with three degrees. The impressive student has studied hard in the field of actuarial science.

This young man has just graduated with three very impressive degrees. Images: @LiketsoNthimo/Twitter

Source: UGC

, social media user @LiketsoNthimo shared the details of his achievements as well as gave the peeps a sneak peek of his graduation attire.

Big achievements

He's achieved a BSc actuarial science (Cum Laude), a BSc Honours actuarial science and an MIT in big data Science. Very impressive!

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Mzansi just had to wish the young man well in the comments section. Many people encouraged the educated man to create work opportunities for other bright Africans in the future.

Check out some of the comments below:

@johny_theblessd said:

"This is really big kudos."

@VusiSambo said:

"Brain cells are well utilised, brother. Big ups."

@AmosNgoepe6 said:

"Great achievements bro and congratulations. Very inspiring but why in hell would you want to wear a pink suit?"

@SJICHO said:

"Surely the next thing to do is to start an insurance company?"

@MissGwangwa said:

"There are really smart people out there. Congratulations."

@TumiDM1 said:

"Greatest respect to you. Wow. But here is what I will say to you. Don't look for a job. You have what it take to learn and learn very fast. Take 6 months to create a job for you and at least 5 others. Thank me later."

Nigerian lady beat record

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady, Akomolafe Oluwabunmi, went online to share her success story after she bagged a first-class degree from LAUTECH.

The lady on her LinkedIn page revealed that her first semester result was 4.13/5.0. Oluwabunmi stated that when she saw it, she knew she could do better.

The brilliant student said that her success in school was made possible by the knowledge she gathered from people and her personal development.

Source: Legit Newspaper