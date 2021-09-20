A video of BBNaija stars Maria and Alex has assured fans that there is no bad blood between the reality stars

Days ago, Maria during an Instalive session had innocently noted that she doesn’t know Alex after a fan asked about her

The video of the two ladies meeting up at an event has stirred sweet reactions from many in the online community

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates, Maria Chike Benjamin and Alex Unusual do not have any bad blood between them following a new video that has reassured fans.

Some days ago, Maria had stirred controversy on social media after she got on an Instalive question and answer session and said she doesn’t know Alex.

Maria innocently explained that she means it as no disrespect and sincerely doesn’t know Alex who is also a former BBNaija housemate.

The Shine Ya Eyes star got many people talking after the live session but it appears Alex didn’t take Maria’s action to heart.

A video making the rounds online captured the moment the two ladies met at an event and hugged each other.

Watch below:

Fans react

As expected, the video stirred reactions from fans and supporters of the reality stars. Read some of their comments below:

sisi_doyen said:

"Alex no get time for wahala, such a free spirit."

blessing_oyakhilome said:

"Alex is humble, she didn’t even get mad. From the conversation she knows her but not by name, Maria isn’t like that, she’s a free being too."

lingeriebytemmy said:

"Is it that Alex is just introducing herself to Maria."

edithaghogho said:

"But she didnt know her na, thank god they've finally met!"

adorable_flawless_skincare said:

"And she finally got to know Alex."

Maria featured in UNIZIK examination

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Maria Chike Benjamin, an evicted housemate in the ongoing season 6 of Big Brother Naija reality show made it to the Nnamdi Azikiwe University examination.

This is as the ex-housemate was made the central character of an accounting examination that was conducted in the school.

A viral photo of the examination question paper got massive reactions on social media as many found it hilarious.

