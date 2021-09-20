Popular Nollywood actress, Etinosa, and her family are in mourning following the tragic death of her father

The actress took to her Instagram page to share the sad news and on her story channel, questioned the essence of life

Etinosa, who lamented bitterly, noted that there is no point bringing people to the world knowing that they will eventually die

She resolved to stick to the one child she already has, a statement which did not go down well with an Instagram user who did not hesitate to drag her

Controversial Nollywood star, Etinosa, recently took to social media with the sad news of her father's death.

The mum of one who lamented bitterly questioned the essence of life and expressed displeasure over the fact that death is the end of everything.

She continued by saying that there is nothing on earth and people still have to die after going through so much in life.

The mum of one expressed guilt over bringing her child into the game called life and vowed not to bear another as she considered hysterectomy.

Etinosa and Franky clash

Etinosa's post did not meet an internet user identified as Frankylexis well and she did not hesitate to remind people that the actress preached celibacy but still had a child.

Franky said that despite the hysterectomy talk, Etinosa might still go ahead to have twins and finished her statement with condolence to the actress' father.

The Nollywood star, in her simple reply, told Franky to save the condolences for her family members.

Nigerians react

chinonso_:

"She isn’t advocating for anything, she’s saying what she personally wants to do. Why would your life choices be based on what a celebrity chooses to do with their personal life?"

nellynells__:

"Please leave her, she’s grieving."

sabigirlcloset:

"Insensitive to troll while she's grieving. May his soul rest in peace."

itz_kym:

"She is grieving, y’all leave her alone. I have asked myself these questions before, what’s the point of coming to this life to struggle and then die eventually?"

meliblackme:

"She dey mourn, but still get savage reply."

