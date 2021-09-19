Driving through most of the federal roads that crisscross the South-East geopolitical zone has become very agonizing. The Enugu-Onitsha, Onitsha Owerri, Aba-Owerri, Owerri-Umuahia, Enugu-Abakaliki, Oba-Nnewi-Okigwe, among many others are in deplorable condition.

For instance, the journey from Enugu to Onitsha which, in the good old days, used to take less than one hour now takes about six hours. Same for Enugu-Aba and Onitsha-Owerri.

1. 82 Division- 9th mile section of the degraded Enugu-Onitsha expressway

2. Both lanes of the road from Abakpa junction

3. The Amansea portion of the Enugu –Onitsha expressway

4. The Owerri-Umuahia road and Owerri – Aba road - The Emekuku in Owerri North, Oboama Nguru in Aboh Mbaise and Achingali in Obowo areas of the road are the worst portions of the road.

5. The Owerri end of the Owerri – Aba road and the Ulakwo axis .

6. Osisioma to Port Harcourt axis of the dual carriage road

7. The highway between Aba and Obigbo in Rivers state, particularly at Ariaria Junction, Alaojii Mechanic Village and Asa axis.

8. The Port Harcourt Road traversing Aba.

9. The Ikot Ekpene-Umuahia federal highway linking southeast and Akwa Ibom state, particularly the Ikwuano axis.

10. The Umuahia-Ohafia-Arochukwu federal road has almost collapsed.

