Nigeria's higher legislative body, Senate, has said that the bosses of NPA and NIMASA might be arrested if care is not taken

The Senate's committee on public accounts made this revelation on Friday, September 17, when its chairman, Matthew Urhoghide, spoke with journalists in Abuja

Urhoghide stated that the CEO of NPA and the DG of NIMASA have both refused to appear before the House to explained suspicious expenditure to the tune of N10 billion

The chief executive officers of the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) and Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) might be arrested very soon.

This possibility was disclosed by Senator Matthew Urhoghide, the chairman of the Senate committee on public accounts, on Friday, September 17, in Abuja, Daily Trust reports.

Urhoghide said the Senate might be forced to issue the arrest on the NPA and NIMASA bosses (Photo: Nigerian Senate)

Urhoghide explained that this has become necessary following the repeated refusal of the agencies' bosses to appear before his committee over queries of N10billion and N814million expenses under their watch.

He noted that the Senate president, Senator Ahmad Lawan, will not hesitate to sign the arrest warrant if the need arises, The Nation added.

His words:

“For 2016, 2017 and 2018 AuGF reports we are considering concurrently now, the erring agencies, including the NPA, NIMASA, among others, we are going to make sure they appear.

“It might border on embarrassing the accounting officers of those agencies. We are ready to issue warrants of arrest against them because I know the Senate president will be well disposed to signing a warrant of arrest, particularly against the agencies found guilty of same offence when we were considering the 2015 report.”

Corruption: PDP mocks Buhari, APC over Amaechi’s alleged ‘stealing’ remarks

Meanwhile, following his confession that there was silent stealing under President Muhammadu Buhari's administration, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had lambasted the minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

The PDP said Amaechi's statement about Buhari's government was a confirmation of the massive corruption in the system.

Legit.ng gathered that the party claimed the APC administration had been providing official cover for corrupt officials, who have turned government agencies to cash cows and Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) for themselves, their cronies, family members and mistresses.

