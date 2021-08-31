The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to the statement made by the minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi

Amaechi had alleged that stealing was going on ‘quietly’ in the President Buhari-led APC administration

Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP's spokesperson, said that Amaechi's remark is an indication that the APC government is corrupt

FCT, Abuja - Following his confession that there is silent stealing under President Muhammadu Buhari's administration, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lambasted the minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

The Guardian reports that the PDP said Amaechi's statement about Buhari's government is a confirmation of the massive corruption in the system.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lambasted President Buhari over Amaechi's Alleged 'stealing' remarks.

Legit.ng gathered that the party claimed that the APC administration has been providing official cover for corrupt officials, who have turned government agencies to cash cows and Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) for themselves, their cronies, family members and mistresses.

Kola Ologbondiyan, the party's national publicity secretary, in a statement he issued on Monday, August 30, noted that the situation as presented by Amaechi shows that ‘quiet stealing’ is a policy of the APC administration.

He said:

“This explains why the administration is heavy on propaganda and has failed to prosecute its officials and APC leaders openly indicted for corruption, but only resort to ‘easing out’ such thieves with a pat on the wrist."

Premium Times also reports that the PDP said Nigerians now have a clearer picture of how the N9.3 trillion as detailed in the reported NNPC memo was stolen, and how over N2 trillion was allegedly siphoned under a fraudulent subsidy regime.

Ologobondiyan stated that Amaechi’s remarks had also explained the circumstance surrounding the alleged stealing of N165 billion in the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) under his ministerial purview.

Amaechi says people steal money in Buhari's administration silently

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Amaechi said people are still stealing money from the government purse as he said the stealing is now being done quietly and silently.

It was reported that explained that some people suddenly become wealthy and flaunt it without any fear of being prosecuted by the current administration.

He disclosed this while responding to questions in an interview with the press in Abuja, the nation's capital.

