Nollywood actress Eniola Bamus recently got her fans and followers suggesting different ways for her to slim down

The actress took to her Instagram page to share a photo she took on a movie set, adding that she loved her stature in the picture

A fan advised the film star to do hormonal therapy and some blood work as she may have a thyroid issue

One of the desires of Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus is to have a healthy weight as she has been seen on many occasions working out to look fit.

Recently, the actress shared a throwback photo on her social media page and it showed her wearing a shirt with a wrapper. The actress was also holding a wheelbarrow.

Eniola Badmus talks about her weight. Photos: @eniola_badmus

Eniola Badmus calls for help over her weight

According to Eniola, she really wants to go back to how she looks in the photo. Although she looked like a village woman as she was on a movie set, the actress was referring to her stature in the photo.

She then asked her followers about who can really help her to achieve her weight loss goals.

Check out the photo below:

Reactions

As expected, Nigerians gave different suggestions on how the actress can lose weight.

queen_adetoke_abimbola:

"Lemon and cucumber as your water every day and eat less you thank me later."

ninny_bankz:

"Anything is possible ...but don’t use slim tea oo."

official_bouthy01:

"Wow, you just look for a cool gym around your area and have the determination and discipline yourself it will surely believe me."

officialzarablessed:

"Lol. E no go Dey easy sha!"

officialzarablessed:

"U don swallow plenty money."

odionxoxo:

"Natural beauty is the best. You're beautiful sis."

julietnicki:

"Mama you can do it."

pinkbarbie_bola:

"Aunty Eniola, I think you should do hormonal therapy, and some blood work, because some people can’t lose weight because they have thyroid issues or stuff like that. That should help too and maybe gastric bypass surgery too, ma."

I can't be depressed

Legit.ng earlier reported that Eniola Badmus had advised her people against spreading hate and tearing each other up. She accused them of being internet monsters who wouldn't allow others to live their lives.

While others shared their thoughts about the post, a curious follower called 6ixtinegram pondered the state of her mental health. He asked if the actress was depressed.

Rather than give a resounding no, the actress said she could never be depressed because she knows all the top people in the country, making a lot of money, and having rich friends.

Badmus who tagged herself 'Officer no worried and no thinking' stated that she is happy to be a boss and happy to put a smile on people's faces.

