Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Cross sparked reactions on social media after he audaciously tackled Big Brother

The Shine Ya Eyes star challenged Big Brother and explained that he has to witness the luxury of the exclusive lounge and HOH lounge as well as eat chicken

Cross' wish recently came through as Liquorose and Emmanuel invited him to their date in the executive lounge

Big Brother Naija housemate, Cross is perhaps the happiest housemate at the moment after two of his biggest wishes in the house came true.

The young man in a diary session, had challenged Biggie and explained that he had to witness the luxury of the executive lounge.

Cross eats with satisfaction Photo credit: @bigbronaija/@sabiradio

Source: Instagram

All thanks to Liquorose for fulfilling her task, she and Emmanuel had a special date in the lounge and Cross got invited.

Watch video of Emmanuel and his babe in the executive lounge:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Cross eats to his fill

In a clip sighted by Legit.ng on Instagram, Angel who was also invited by the couple made a funny remark about how quiet Cross was as he munched away at the table.

Cross oblivious of the happenings around him in that moment, ate the chicken on his plate with a face which shone with satisfaction.

He also answered in the affirmative to Angel who asked if he would eat shawarma.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

oparah_somzy:

"Cross actually doesn’t care about what they’re saying."

its.giftie:

"Even if biggie evicts Cross now now, oga will go home smiling. This is his biggest achievement as you see him so."

teetolagos:

"Cross is literally invisible right now! Man just want to finish that chicken and be happy with life."

_osato:

"He still nodded to the shawarma."

ify_udosen:

"Cross has finally entered executive lounge. I’m so happy for him."

soft_ajebota:

"Cross even enjoyed this place more than the real owners."

pac__gram:

"Cross’ long waited moment."

richieeharper:

"Dude told his fish they will meet in heaven. And hours later, indeed he is in Heaven."

Cross cries as Nini insults him

Cross got emotional and burst into tears after an altercation with a female counterpart, Nini.

Nini used some strong words, like not too intelligent, dumb and unwise for Cross and the aftermath of all the abuses made him tear up like a child.

The incident spurred his social media handlers to release a statement revealing that the reality star battled with dyslexia, a learning disorder while growing up.

Source: Legit