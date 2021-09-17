One of Nollywood veteran actor, Pete Edochie’s sons, Uche, contracted the deadly coronavirus but has recovered

Taking to social media, Uche Edochie shared his scary experience with the virus and revealed that 80% of his lungs got damaged

The young Edochie who is still recovering from the illness noted that he spent over N6 million during the course of his treatment

Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie’s son, Uche, has contracted COVID-19 and taken to social media to share his scary experience.

Uche Edochie shared a lengthy post on his Instagram page where he recounted how he discovered he had the deadly virus and how it eventually took a toll on him.

According to the young Edochie, when he initially fell sick, he thought it was malaria and began treating that. However, by the time he realised it could have been something else, it was too late and 80% of his lungs were already damaged.

Actor Pete Edochie’s son Uche shares his experience with coronavirus. Photos: @peteedochie, @ucheedochie

Uche noted that he was on oxygen for days and could not eat or breathe. According to him, it was the first time in his life that he had no control over anything.

The actor’s son also reassured fans that he was now fully cured of the virus even though his lungs still needed months to completely heal.

However, Uche also complained that treating COVID-19 cost a fortune and that he spent N350,000 per day at the hospital, making his total treatment cost over N6 million.

He wrote:

“Curing covid costs a fortune too and that is a problem. That is often why people die. The facility where I was treated charges N350,000 a day. I was there for twelve days before being moved to First Cardiology Centre in Ikoyi for my lung and heart rehabilitation. Total cost of my treatment so far has exceeded six million naira. I know a guy whose covid treatment cost seventeen million naira.”

He then urged the government to invest in affordable treatment or a number of people will lose their lives.

See his post below:

Social media users react

Mihz_vivian:

“Thank God u are getting better now. You are healed in Jesus name.”

The_real_hany:

“Speedy recovery sir, my prayers are with you ❤️❤️.”

Mewu_chibyke:

“I praise God for sustaining your life through this and I pray for your quick and total recovery.”

Oge_tastic:

“Thank God for healing you.”

