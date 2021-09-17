Never Tuck Your Shirt in Again: Bodysuits for Men Causes Mixed Reactions
For many people, fashion is all about convenience and this has been the reason behind a lot of inventions and style trends.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
However, not all trends are widely accepted by fashion enthusiasts. While there are those trends that take a long while to pick up, some are simply dead on arrival.
It appears this may be the case for bodysuits decided for men - at least when it comes to Nigerian men.
Male model in a bodysuit
A photo went viral of a model rocking a shirt neatly tucked into a pair of denim pants. However, a photo of another model shows that this isn't just a regular shirt, but actually a bodysuit.
PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!
See post below:
Reactions
For context, a bodysuit is a one-piece form-fitting or skin-tight garment that covers the torso and the crotch, and sometimes the legs, hands, and feet, and cannot be used as a swimsuit.
Bodysuits are usually worn by women and this perhaps explains why not so many men were feeling this idea.
Check out some near-hilarious comments below:
djinee:
"Even the model isn't finding the photoshoot funny at all."
kinghashthattag:
"Get this off the internet before person buy am for me! Abeg!!"
bobby_game101:
"Still look girlie."
stargirlstrategy:
"So this is what those Korean guys wear fantabulous. Nappy remake."
omanne1:
"It'll be a real tug of war if he wants to pee."
themeatvilla:
"Bobrisky will be happy."
jamesilas:
"Why naaaa…? Problem no dey finish."
Noose neckties
A tie has been a staple of men’s fashion since the early 20th century. In many professions, a tie is a mandatory part of the dress code.
However, as fashion rules are becoming more relaxed and fluid, ties are evolving from a custom to a statement of style.
Well, there are some people who may have gone overboard with their creativity in fashion. Just recently, photos of a rather peculiar type of tie were shared on Facebook by Onyema Goddey Chukwudi.
While at a quick glance, one may not think too much about that. However, on a closer look, the nature of the tie stands out - it is made of twisted polypropylene ropes and knotted in a manner that is eerily reminiscent of a noose.
Source: Legit.ng