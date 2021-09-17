For many people, fashion is all about convenience and this has been the reason behind a lot of inventions and style trends.

However, not all trends are widely accepted by fashion enthusiasts. While there are those trends that take a long while to pick up, some are simply dead on arrival.

The photos have sparked reactions. Photo credit: Amazon

Source: UGC

It appears this may be the case for bodysuits decided for men - at least when it comes to Nigerian men.

Male model in a bodysuit

A photo went viral of a model rocking a shirt neatly tucked into a pair of denim pants. However, a photo of another model shows that this isn't just a regular shirt, but actually a bodysuit.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See post below:

Reactions

For context, a bodysuit is a one-piece form-fitting or skin-tight garment that covers the torso and the crotch, and sometimes the legs, hands, and feet, and cannot be used as a swimsuit.

Bodysuits are usually worn by women and this perhaps explains why not so many men were feeling this idea.

Check out some near-hilarious comments below:

djinee:

"Even the model isn't finding the photoshoot funny at all."

kinghashthattag:

"Get this off the internet before person buy am for me! Abeg!!"

bobby_game101:

"Still look girlie."

stargirlstrategy:

"So this is what those Korean guys wear fantabulous. Nappy remake."

omanne1:

"It'll be a real tug of war if he wants to pee."

themeatvilla:

"Bobrisky will be happy."

jamesilas:

"Why naaaa…? Problem no dey finish."

Noose neckties

A tie has been a staple of men’s fashion since the early 20th century. In many professions, a tie is a mandatory part of the dress code.

However, as fashion rules are becoming more relaxed and fluid, ties are evolving from a custom to a statement of style.

Well, there are some people who may have gone overboard with their creativity in fashion. Just recently, photos of a rather peculiar type of tie were shared on Facebook by Onyema Goddey Chukwudi.

While at a quick glance, one may not think too much about that. However, on a closer look, the nature of the tie stands out - it is made of twisted polypropylene ropes and knotted in a manner that is eerily reminiscent of a noose.

Source: Legit.ng