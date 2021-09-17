There are some men in Nigeria who are boldly challenging the status quo when it comes to how beauty is defined for males and fashion influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa is one of them.

Popularly known as the lipgloss boy, Enioluwa is vocal about his stance on beauty and fashion, especially as a man.

A scroll through his Instagram page shows that the Nigerian influencer takes his looks very seriously and he is teaching men to freely express themselves in that regard.

Fashion influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa looks regal in his outfits.

Source: Instagram

The young man is often invited to movie premieres and so far, Enioluwa's looks have been a hit back to back.

In this article, Legit.ng shares photos showing the fashion influencer looking regal in his outfits to six Nigerian events.

1. The Ghost and Tout Too

The young influencer was one of the guests at Toyin Abraham's recent movie premiere. Toyin's guests wore various outfits made from the same fabric. It is safe to say Enioluwa did justice to his. In fact, he won some cash as the best dressed male guest that attended the event.

2. King of Boys 2

Although there was no movie premiere for it, some celebrities organised a watch party that saw some of them all dolled up.

Enioluwa turned up in an outfit looking like his favourite character, Odogwu Malay.

3. Eko 4 Show

Enioluwa's friend made a documentary about Lagos and the fashion influencer was at the premiere to show his support.

As expected, the young man had to dress like a true African prince.

4. Ayinla The Movie

The organisers of the movie told their guests to look extravagant for the premiere and Enioluwa delivered.

The young man was dressed like an Edo prince and he totally nailed his look.

5. The Prophetess

The dress code for the movie premiere was white and Enioluwa did not disappoint. He, however, made sure that his was stylish.

6. Coming to America

Enioluwa definitely got the memo as he looked every inch like a prince.

