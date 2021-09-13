Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has finally selected the best-dressed guests at her star-studded movie premiere

Weeks after the talk-of-town premiere took place, Toyin Abraham named BBN’s Tacha and media personality, Enioluwa, as the winners

The much-loved actress revealed that they had both won cash prizes and fans celebrated their win on social media

Popular Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham, recently announced the best dressed guests at her movie premiere that took place a few weeks ago.

The film star’s talk-of-town movie premiere was attended by a number of Nigerian celebrities who caused a buzz on social media with their beautiful outfits.

However some outfits stood out and this led to a contest on social media with Toyin Abraham asking fans to vote for their best dressed guests.

Tacha and Eniola named best dressed guests at Toyin Abraham's movie premiere. Photos: @symply_tacha, @toyin_abraham, @enioluwaofficial.

The film star recently announced that BBN’s Tacha was the best dressed female and TV personality, Enioluwa, was the best dressed male.

Not stopping there, Toyin Abraham that they had also won cash prizes. The winners are to receive N150,000 each.

She wrote:

“My people you spoke and I listened. The winners for the best-dressed Male and Female are @enioluwaofficial and @symply_tacha.

Congratulations. Thanks for slaying to the premiere of #GhostAndTheToutToo.

I Will reach out to you shortly on how to redeem your cash prizes.”

See her post below:

Fans react

A number of fans of the selected winners took to the comment section to celebrate their fave’s win. Read what some of them had to say below:

The_real_zeenah:

“Well deserved for Tacha cuz dat dress is so cute .”

Ucify3:

“Congrats T queen.”

I_am_hoyintemidamola:

“Una choose well.”

Krakanipatience:

“Go mama.... You win all the time because the sky is wide enough for everyone. Strong woman.”

Symply_aanu:

“Well deserved.”

Nice one.

James Brown makes bold entrance at Toyin Abraham's movie premiere, pretty ladies drop flowers at his feet

Fast-rising Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown, was one of the guests to grace actress Toyin Abraham’s movie premiere and he made sure his entrance was remembered.

Obviously taking a leaf from Lagos socialite, Pretty Mike’s book, Brown attended the event with his entourage.

His entourage consisted of two ladies rocking orange skirts like ‘palace maidens’ who dropped rose petals at his feet as he stepped into the venue of the occasion.

Source: Legit.ng News