E No Dey Shake: Reactions As DJ Cuppy Twerks on IG While Explaining Reason She’s Still Single
- Musician DJ Cuppy shared a video on social media that has got various reactions from her followers
- The billionaire daughter was spotted dancing to a song and even invited her housekeeper and dogs to join in
- The Gelato crooner also opened up on the reason why somebody's son is yet to find her and make her his own
It's 2021 and billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy is still single. The Gelato crooner may, however, have realised the reason why she is yet to be in a relationship with someone.
According to her, she believes the reason is that she is too s*xy.
DJ Cuppy shows dance skills
The billionaire daughter then shared a video of herself dancing happily in her pink penthouse. The musician climbed on a pink centre table and danced her heart away.
DJ Cuppy gets fans speculating as she shares moment she kissed her dog with her tongue for being a bad mother
Cuppy later turned her back to the camera and twerked. She also knelt on the table and gave different dance styles.
In fact, DJ Cuppy dragged her two pet dogs and her housekeeper into the video. While she carried Funfun, the housekeeper who was spotted in a pink apron and slippers to match carried Dudu.
Watch the video below:
Nigerians react
Fans had different things to say about DJ Cuppy's video as they concentrated on various things.
nailwitch7:
"Cuppy you have the housekeeper in pink too."
thismedinalmusic:
"E no dey shake ooo."
stardust_sd:
"This yansh no shake o."
sheriff.aina:
"Omo for this life just get money whether you dey sexy or not."
greatnessonly_00:
"Too sexy for this dance."
official_fabnation:
"Big ikebe is just wasting like dat."
iamfrancesca_sparkle:
"Even the cleaner got a debut."
BBNaija Kiddwaya advises DJ Cuppy
A video spotted on social media showed the moment DJ Cuppy angrily poured a cup of drink on her friend Kiddwaya.
I don't care who is doing better: Toyin Abraham subtly shades Funke Akindele as her movie breaks past record
The BBNaija star was seen candidly advising Cuppy on the character traits she needed to let go of to find a man.
According to the reality star, DJ Cuppy is a very controlling person who needs to drop her billionaire attitude so that she could have a chance to find a man.
Not stopping there, Kiddwaya added that he thinks Cuppy needs help.
Source: Legit Nigeria