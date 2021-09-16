A health official from Trinidad and Tobago has called Nicki Minaj out over her strange story about a man who became sick after getting the vaccine

The superstar claimed that she heard the bizarre story from her cousin who is staying in the country

The rapper had tweeted that her cousin's friend's became impotent after being vaccinated

Nicki Minaj has been called out by Trinidad and Tobago Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh for her recent post about a man who was left with swollen testicles after receiving his Covid-19 jab.

Nicki Minaj has been called out by a Trinidad & Tobago Health Minister after her "false claim". Image: @nickiminaj

The superstar claimed on social media that her cousin said a friend from the country became unwell after getting the vaccine. She told her fans that she was hesitant to vaccinate against the virus because of the story.

The minister reportedly told the press that they have not been able to find any truth to the rapper's claim. Deyalsingh told the media that they "wasted time" running down Nicki's "false claim". Complex reports that Deyalsingh said:

"We had to check and make sure that what she was claiming was either true or false," said the minister, according to CNC3.

Tweeps took to Complex's comment section on social media to share their thoughts on the story. Check out some of the comments below:

@whysojellie said:

"Lol, I don't think so, she was tweeting throughout the day anti covid vaccine stuff."

@Devonte_05 wrote:

"There’s all sorts of side effects being reported by folks who have taken the vaccine. What is the problem?"

@smpuente commented:

"That’s what listening to her is, a big waste of time."

@blapinosicilian said:

"I’m not even a barb but wasn’t she joking?"

@walmartyoda wrote:

"Imagine a celebrity tells the whole entire internet you have advanced gonorrhoea and lied and said it was the vaccine so that your fiancé wouldn’t find out."

@BarbRoom commented:

"Girl just delete the post and say it’s photoshopped."

@SirTimothyDa3rd wrote:

"Fell for it."

