Celebrated author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, has the heart of many Nigerians, not just because of her literary prowess, but also for her elegance, grace and poise.

On September 16, 2021, the Half of a Yellow Sun author celebrated her 44th birthday.

Adichie no doubt inspires a lot of ladies and even men all over the world to have a voice. However, that’s not where her power stops.

Celebrating Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's style on her 44th birthday. Photos: @chimamanda_adichie.

Source: Instagram

The author has proven to be a style icon in her own way with her simple yet bold fashion choices.

She has maintained her afro-centric style, especially with her hairdos despite living in America for many years. It has also been noticed that she is a lover of bold colours, print, statement yet understated footwear and more.

Chimamanda has always championed supporting Nigerian designers and most of her outfits are made by them.

Today, as she celebrates her 44th birthday, Legit.ng has gathered some lovely photos of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie as she continues to inspire fans with her bold fashion choices.

See below:

1. What better way to make a statement than with these pants?

2. A smile that sets everything straight:

3. Go bold or go home:

4. Polka dots never go out of style:

5. Nothing like a stare down to make you come correct:

6. Popping in daisies:

7. Showing some skin:

8. Sitting pretty:

9. Sometimes, let your hair down and dress down:

10. Always a beauty to behold:

Nice one.

