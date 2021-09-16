The Big Brother Naija season six housemates are not only about ships, fights and games, they also get to have fun

The housemates recently unleashed their fun side as they finally made TikTok video to viral Nigerian songs that have been trending

The videos saw some housemates in new light and while fans applauded some, they couldn't help but laugh at the others

Organisers of the Big Brother Naija show recently gave the Shine Ya Eye housemates a chance to have fun like regular people on TikTok.

In a video sighted on Instagram, the housemates made TikTok videos to songs that have been used as dance challenges on the video app.

This task showed the fun and never before seen sides of the housemates as they showed off their dance skills to the songs.

Whitemoney showed off his vibes to Ayra Starr's Bloody Samaritan, while Yousef tried the shaku shaku dance and even held flowers for an invisible woman.

Cross almost went Michael Jackson as he brought his break-dancing skills to life. The ladies kept it easy and simple except for popular dancer, Liquorose.

Nigerians react

Read some of the comments gathered from the post below:

_kommye:

"I enjoyed watching Yousef and Cross."

officialdamatrix234:

"Abeg na who say liquorose na dancer?"

debrasheazi:

"Yousef has improved."

sunbim1:

"Yousef has really grown in Biggie's house , see Zeeworld dancing style with flower."

rosy_kim_official:

"Mazi killing the vibes."

_oluwabusolami:

"It’s yousef energy for me."

simi.pearl:

"Are you sure Yousef is not an actor in zeeworld series?"

