Ex-Shine Ya Eyes housemate Peace Ogor recently clocked a new age and she was lovingly celebrated by friends and family

The reality star took to her page on Instagram with a video showing the moment she walked into a room filled with supporters who had lovely gifts for her

The video stirred reactions from social media users with more people wishing the reality star a happy birthday celebration

Wednesday, September 15, was all about former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Peace Ogor, who clocked a new age in style.

The celebrant received an overwhelming show of love from fans and followers as it was her first birthday since she stepped out of the Big Brother house.

Peace took to her page on Instagram with a video showing a portion of how her birthday celebration went.

Ex-BBNaija housemate Peace surprised by fans on her birthday. Photo: @peaceogor

Source: Instagram

Apparently, some friends and supporters who she described as ‘Ace Family’ all came together to pull a lovely birthday surprise for the celebrant.

In the video posted, Peace was seen walking into the room where her friends already had several gift items waiting for her.

Check out the video below:

More congratulatory messages pour in

As expected, fans and followers who couldn’t be part of the small celebration were seen in her comment section with congratulatory birthday messages.

Read what some of them had to say below:

steph.nora_ said:

"You deserve all this and more."

simplyivy29 said:

"Awwwww you're loved baby. That money cake ."

freewil65 said:

"Happy birthday @peaceogor.More grace and cause to celebrate."

mosunmade2020 said:

"Wish you long and prosperity age with grace baby."

funandfunk said:

"You deserve sooo much."

