Heart-melting words were said during the service of songs for late veteran actor, Victor Olaotan by the representative of Tinsel family

His core strengths of how he lived a peaceful, exemplary and simply lifestyle was analysed in details during the solemn session

Tinsel also gave a big shoutout to the late actor's wife for standing by him during the hard times and offered prayers for everything he left behind

It was a quiet and sober session when a representative of the popular soap opera, Tinsel family mount the alter during the service of songs for late veteran actor, Victor Olaotan who died on August 26, 2021.

Tinsel took attendees through his life time, character, how he related with both young and old and shared insights some of his fans might not know about.

According to the lady;

"I stand here on behalf of the Tinself family to speak about our daddy, Victor Olaotan who lived an exemplary lifestyle we all want to emulate.

He was kind with impeccable dress sense, meticulous attention to details, he follows protocols, he loved to talk about life experiences he held nothing back with his wealth of wisdom his zest for knowledge and believed things will always get better he enjoyed enjoying himself."

he flows effortlessly with everyone invite him anywhere he will turn up, a leader who left from the front He knew exactly who he was, big daddy pose at the chant of his name like a young man what a charisma!"

The lady further showered encomium on the late actor's wife, Julia Olaotan who stood by him during the difficult five years on sick bed.

"His wife Julia she stood by him till the very end most especially the last five years. God will reward, restore and continue to keep you and all daddy left behind. he left a big picture in our hearts and mind till we meet again."

Femi Otedola donated 100,00 USD to safe Actor, Victor Olaotan

Veteran actor, Richard Mofe Damijo publicly appreciated Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola for donating the sum of hundred thousand US dollars for the treatment of sick Tinsel actor, Victor Olaotan.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the actor had a fatal accident along Lagos/Ibadan expressway that might leave his two legs amputated if funds are not available to commence his treatment.

RMD disclosed that the billionaire fulfilled is pledge in the support of the actor who died five years after the incident.

