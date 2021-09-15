Davido and his firstborn daughter Imade have been in London over the past few days and they are bonding just fine

The music star who puts his children first in all he does took Imade on a special date to a Chinese restaurant

A video of the doting dad feeding his daughter Sushi with chopsticks surfaced in the online community

Many couldn't help but gush over the beautiful relationship between the singer and his daughter

Nigerian singer Davido is bonding with his firstborn daughter, Imade, on a holiday trip in London and he has been showing fans some special moments.

Just recently, the doting dad and his daughter headed out to a Chinese restaurant where they both had an amazing time.

Davido and Imade go on special date to a Chinese restaurant. Photo: @realimadeadeleke

Source: Instagram

Davido and Imade watched a Chinese chef as he got busy with their order and he shared snaps on his Instastory channel.

Another video sighted on Imade’s Instastory channel captured the moment she settled with her dad to enjoy their meal.

Apparently, the singer had treated his little one to a meal of sushi. In a video that is now making the rounds on social media, Davido was seen feeding his daughter sushi with a set of chopsticks.

Watch the cute father-daughter moment below:

Social media users react

The adorable clip of Davido and Imade stirred sweet reactions from fans and social media users who adore the relationship between the two.

Read some comments sighted below:

lavish_furniture wrote:

"@davido is an amazing dad, nobody can take that away from him."

scentsbydee__ wrote:

"God when."

g4_pablo said:

"Eh b like David sabi use chopsticks."

a.linda111 wrote:

"Best dad."

itz__glowria wrote:

"Fathers and first daughters eeh 5&6."

Davido and Imade go bowling in London

Earlier on, Legit.ng reported that Davido shared a video showing his first daughter Imade having fun as she vacations abroad.

The celebrity father and daughter were spotted at a bowling centre as the six-year-old tried her hands on the game.

The smart girl had a big smile on her face after she sent some of the bowling bottles rolling on the floor on her second try.

