Gone are the days when pyjamas were strictly sleepwear. In today's fashion world where anything can be turned into a fashion accessory, pyjamas are sitting right at the top.

PJs - as they are fondly called - have evolved from basic loose trousers to stylish and comfortable daytime wears.

These days, it's is not an uncommon sight to see fashion icons and celebrities rock this sleep-piece with stilettoes and sneakers.

The trend has been rocked by some stars. Photo credit: @tokemakinwa, @lilianesoro

While not everyone seems to have embraced this hot trend, there are some celebrities who have jumped on this trend and have rocked the pyjamas look in different styles.

Media personality, Toke Makinwa, and Nollywood actress, Lilian Esoro, both have photos of themselves in pyjama sets with ostrich feathers, and they have styled their looks differently.

Check them out below:

1. Toke Makinwa

In this photo, the media girl accessorizes her pink and black look with a cute mini bag and a pair of heels

Here, Makinwa dons a brown and black set similar to the first look but this time around, she pairs the look with a cute studded purse and matching heels.

Makinwa pairs her green pyjamas with some slip-on sneakers.

2. Lilian Esoro

The film star rocked a vibrant pink set and a chain strap midi purse and a pair of heeled slippers.

In this photo, she dons a basic black pyjama with a white hem. She accessorizes with a purse and some slippers.

In this photo, Esoro poses in a purple print PJ.

