Singer Beyoncé and rapper Jay-Z were missing at the Met Gala, but that appeared to be 100% out of their minds as they enjoyed time together.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z soaking in the sun in France. Photo: beyonce.

Source: Instagram

According to Elle, the couple were enjoying vacay in Cannes, France and seemed to have the time of their life.

According to photos shared by Beyoncé on her Instagram page, the couple appeared to be having the times of their lives as they continued to celebrate Beyoncé turning 40.

The singer shared different sets of photos, with the first one displaying her lovely peach dress and lovely diamond neckpiece, as she and Jay got into a yacht.

The other photos in the slide showed her and Jay sitting on the yacht as they made a toast.

The Halo hitmaker also shared another series of photos showing her and Jay chilling on the boat as they enjoyed the beautiful sun.

This time Beyoncé wore a cute diamond pattern white and orange number, with Jay going for a white T-shirt and blue shorts. They both had shades on.

Their young daughter Rumi could be seen hugging the dad in one of the snaps, suggesting they might have taken the kids along.

The musician shared the photos on the night of Monday, September 13, alluding that she and her hubby were missing the mother of all fashion 'shows'.

Beyoncé poses with Jay Z inside megayacht

Legit.ng also reported that Beyoncé and Jay-Z casually rented a megayacht to sail around at a rate of N1.6bn ($4m) per week.

Sharing pictures of their bougie vaycay, Beyoncé made it clear that on a boat like this, dapper outfits are mandatory.

The singer's fans took to the comment section of her multiple posts to make it known that they are loving the content she is delivering.

