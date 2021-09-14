Famous award-winning American rap musician Rick Ross has finally gotten a driving license at the age of 45

The rap superstar disclosed that he took the driving test following pressure from his mum and sister

Rick has previously said he owned over 100 cars but could not legally drive the luxury automobiles

While many people rush to get their driving license as soon as they meet the legal age, American rapper William Leonard Roberts, alias Rick Ross took a less common approach.

Rick Ross had 100 cars but had no driving license. Photos: Rick Ross.

The has finally got his license at 45 years old.

In an interview with Today, Rozay, as he is commonly known, said he finally got his license and can now drive his collection of over 100 cars.

"I actually was driven to the test. I do have over 100 cars and I just hadn't had my license,” he said.

The award-winning rapper who founded the Maybach Music Group record label divulged that he opted to get the license following pressure from his family.

"My mom and my sister pressured me. So I went and took the test. It took me an hour," he said.

According to Rozay, he got a few answers wrong but passed the test. He further admitted that taking the test was worthwhile.

"Because you should have your driver's license,” Rozay said.

In July, the rapper revealed that he did not have a driving license in a post shared to his Instagram stories writing:

“I own 100 cars, and I have no driving license."

