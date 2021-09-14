A local businessman has been celebrated after gifting 9 orphaned children a brand new home

The kids had been staying with their grandmother after their mom died, but unfortunately, the old lady succumbed to Covid-19 related complications

Many people took to the comments section, blessing the kind local man for his generous act

A local businessman has inspired Mzansi after generously donating a 4-bedroom home to one very grateful family. The child-headed household consists of 9 siblings who unfortunately lost their mom to cervical cancer a few years back.

A local businessman has been celebrated for providing 9 young orphans with a home. Their mom died from cervical cancer. Images: @CollenMashFound

Source: UGC

A generous man indeed

Seeing the dire need, a generous businessman and his foundation made sure the children could be well looked after. They shared the good news online.

"Today @CollenMashFound successfully handed over a newly renovated and fully furnished 4 room house to the Mbatha child-headed family of 9. Their mother passed away in 2019 to cervical cancer, Mbali one of the siblings was also diagnosed with cervical cancer," they captioned the post in part.

How their grandmother parented them

The young kids were being looked after by their grandmother who unfortunately succumbed to Covid-19 related complications in 2020. The orphaned children had been left dependant on social grants.

"Their grandmother also passed on in 2020 after being diagnosed with covid 19 leaving the siblings behind without any parent. The siblings survive on government social grants and assistance from neighbours," one caption reads.

Today, the ecstatic kids have a safe place to call their home and are certainly grateful for the foundation which provided it. It's hoped that a happy home will provide the kids with a safe space to grow into self-sufficient young adults.

Check out one of the reactions below:

@manzini702 said:

"Great work you are doing, Collen and the Foundation. God bless."

