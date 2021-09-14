Lil Nas X had heads turning after making an appearance at MTV VMAs red carpet in a unique outfit

As one of the first people on the MTV VMAs red carpet, Lil Nas X showed up in one of a kind fashion.

Rapper Lil Nas X. Photo: Lil Nas X.

The 22-year-old rapper showed up to the big event wearing a stunning purple pantsuit with a matching train that draped with every step he took.

The off-the-shoulder jacket is covered with shining embellishments that are also featured throughout the leg of his pants.

His unique outfit was climaxed by the square-toe boots he is rocking in the exact same purple colour.

It was a big night for Lil Nas X as he prepared for the release of his album Montero on Friday, September 17.

Many of his fans were obsessed with his purple outfit and they headed to his comment sections with different opinions.

Fans react

donatella_versace said:

"I can’t get enough of it."

mtv commented:

"That’s my baby."

don_henry wrote:

"Where is our baby."

theiil.fvme commented:

"My butch queen."

Lil Nas X slammed for taking pregnancy stunt too far

Lil Nas X is known for pushing the boundaries in his songs, hit outfits and especially his music videos. This time around, the rapper seems to have taken things a bit too far using a fake pregnancy tummy to promote the 'birth' of his album Montero.

People reported Nas had a maternity photoshoot earlier this month to announce his pregnancy with an album that was due on September 17.

The Old Town Road hitmaker carried the joke far enough to post a TikTok video showing his baby shower just days before the project was set to drop. On the table of gifts, he used gift tags to tease the features on the album.

Just hours before the project dropped, Lil Nas posted a video of himself appearing to be in labour. The caption read: "Having contractions".

Although followers were excited about the announcement, many found it to be off-colour and slightly insensitive to those with fertility issues.

