Ben Affleck was not messing around with a fan who tried to get too close to Jennifer Lopez while demanding a photo

The actor could be seen holding the man back with one arm as Lopez hid behind him, away from the chaos

Lopez must have been impressed with his lover's protection as the two left the European city

Ben Affleck brought out his Batman side during a confrontation with a fan who wanted to force his way to his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez for a selfie.

The fan was clearly taking no for an answer, Photo: Page Six/ TheImageDirect.com.

Source: UGC

The actor and his singer beauty were at the airport leaving Venice, Italy, where they had attended the annual film festival held from September 1 to 11.

From photos shared by Page Six, one could spot the two holding their hands as they walked when a maskless fan got a bit too close as he tried to get photos with the couple.

Before his security arrived, Ben had to deal with the aggressive man, pushing him away as Lopez watched, standing behind him.

Seconds later, the Deep Water thespian's security detail stepped up, grabbed the man, and pushed him further away, ensuring he kept his distance.

After the chaos, the couple held their hands again as they went through the airport, hoping there were no more incidents that would bring all the attention to them.

Page Six reports Lopez accompanied the actor in support of his latest project dubbed The Last Duel, co-written by him and Matt Damon.

She also held a photoshoot in the city with renowned stylists Dolce and Gabbana.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are getting serious

Singer Jennifer Lopez and her boyfriend Ben Affleck have rekindled their romance in recent months and while they haven't made any public statements about it, they haven't tried to hide their feelings for one another.

Despite the fact that the pair have only been together for a few months, a source informed People magazine that the couple recently took a significant step forward by inviting Lopez's children, 13-year-old twins Max and Emme, to dinner with the Oscar winner.

Source: Legit.ng