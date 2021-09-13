Romelu Lukaku netted a brace for Chelsea in their Premier League win over Aston Villa as the Blues continued with their fine form

The Belgian scored his first ever goal at Stamford Bridge and was super happy as he capped the celebration with knee-slide

Drogba later complained about being hurt and Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has trolled him for his statement

Didier Drogba who is a Chelsea legend has jokingly trolled striker Romelu Lukaku following his knee-slide celebration at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, September 11, against Aston Villa.

Thomas Tuchel and his wards continued with their impressive performance so far this season in the Premier League by beating Aston Villa 3-0 in which Romelu Lukaku netted a brace for the Blues.

Romelu Lukaku opened scoring for the Stamford Bridge landlords in the 15th minute after dribbling Axel Tuanzebe perfectly to get his first ever goal at the Blues' home ground.

Romelu Lukaku celebrating his goal for Chelsea at against Villa. Photo by Chloe Knott

The Belgium international was in cloud nine after scoring the goal and celebrated by sliding even though he has vowed not to slide again.

Between 2011-2014 which was Romelu Lukaku's first stint at Chelsea, the Belgian was able to play only 10 games for the Blues and failed to score any goal.

He was eventually loaned to West Brom before being sold to Everton from where he teammed up with Manchester United in the year 2017.

Before Romelu Lukaku rejoined Chelsea this season, the Stamford Bridge chiefs were convinced with his performances at Inter Milan where he helped Antonio Conte win the League title last term.

Romelu Lukaku's reaction

"No more sliding on my knees after yesterday’s celebration.''

According to the report on Mirror, Didier Drogba who did the knee-slide celebration perfectly for nine years at Stamford Bridge laughed at the Belgian.

Didier Drogba's reaction

"Hello doctor David, can you get him new knees.''

Romelu Lukaku vows to stop knee-slide celebration

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Romelu Lukaku vowed to stop celebrating with knee slides after he tore his socks during Chelsea's weekend victory over Aston Villa.

Lukaku, who rejoined the Blues this summer from Inter Milan has been in fine shape for the west Londoners, scoring three goals in three league appearances thus far.

He was once again the man of the moment against Aston Villa as he netted a brace to inspire his side to a comfortable win.

Photos of the Belgian with large tears in his mud-stained long socks emerged later on social media, with the 28-year-old vowing to retire the signature celebration.

