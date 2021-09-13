Some actors and actresses in the Nigerian movie industry have become victims of stereotypes because of the roles they play in films

A handful of fans have a hard time separating the celebrities from their onscreen characters as they are constantly on the look-out for real-life similarities

Legit.ng has compiled a list of Nollywood stars who have been linked to the occult simply because of their movie roles

It is not uncommon for actors and actresses to take on out-of-character roles since the intention of every movie is to temporarily suspend reality for viewers.

While these seasoned actors put in their best to bring characters to life in the most convincing ways, the problem is always at the hands of viewers who refuse to move on at the end of every film.

This is also made worse by casting directors who make actors and actresses fall into a stereotypical box by making them play the same roles over and over again.

For instance, an avid Nollywood follower will not be convinced if Patience Ozokwor plays the role of a compassionate mother-in-law or stepmother.

Unfortunately, these same stereotypes have now followed some of these stars who have been brave enough to take on occult roles in movie productions.

In fact, veteran actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has eventually had to embrace the narrative that he does money rituals after he failed to convince people otherwise in posts meant to debunk the rumours.

Just like Kanayo, Legit.ng has compiled a list of other movie stars who have been linked to the occult simply because of their roles in movie productions. Check them out below:

1. Iya Gbonkan

2. Fatai Adekunle Adetayo aka Lalude

3. Kanayo O. Kanayo

4. Abeni Agbon

5. Chiwetalu Agu

6. Abija

7. Peter Fatomilola

