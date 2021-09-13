A Kenyan police officer has lamented how a lady betrayed him after spending a fortune in helping her academic pursuit

Sergeant Moses Kimenchu gave KSh 65,000 (N243,380) to help her join a teachers' training college, with the hope of marrying her

The officer stated that she eventually switched off her phone and was nowhere to be found when it was time for family introduction

A Kenyan police officer has opened up on how he schooled a lady he was in love with, only for her to dump him.

In an interview with TV 47, Sergeant Moses Kimenchu, popularly known as Sergeant Saviour, said the incident happened after he got a pay rise during the former President Mwai Kibaki's term.

Sergeant Moses Kimenchu paid his girlfriend's fees only for her to dump him. Photo: TV 47.

Recounting the incident, Kimenchu said that he had money to spare and chose to pay for her schooling as she won his heart.

He was so serious about their relationship, he planned on making it official.

“I was very serious about her. I even planned to marry her. So I would often go to their home," he said.

Paying fees, bike purchase

Kimenchu stated that he gave up to KSh 65,000 (N243,380) to enable her to pursue a teaching course.

Plus, he bought her a bicycle to make her journey to school smoother.

Kimenchu said that on January 2, 2008, he had planned to take her to meet his family.

Missing in action

However, after the Christmas period, she ghosted him.

“Alikuwa mteja (she was unreachable) from December 30. On the day she was to meet my family, I went to her home but no one knew her whereabouts. So I had to surrender,” Kimenchu said.

The dejected cop took the bicycle he had bought her and dumped it in a nearby river. He swore never to date again.

Recognition

Kimenchu also admitted that he struggled with alcohol addiction from when he was in class five but overcame it.

The government recognised the police officer in 2018 for campaigning against drug abuse.

He even has a rehabilitation centre in Murang'a town christened Sergeant Saviour Rehab and Counselling Centre.

