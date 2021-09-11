Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe’s estranged husband, Lanre Gentry, has finally tied the knot with another woman

Gentry took to his Instagram page on September 11 to share the good news of his marriage with fans

The latest groom shared a video of himself dancing as he thanked God for his life and wished himself a happy married life

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe’s ex-husband, Lanre Gentry, seems to have abandoned the love they once had and has now tied the knot with another lady.

Gentry who recently showed off his new babe, Busayo, on social media, also shared a new video on his Instagram page from his wedding day.

In the short clip, the actress’ ex-hubby made it known that he had finally tied the knot with his younger bae, Busayo.

Actress Mercy Aigbe's estranged hubby, Lanre Gentry, find love again with younger woman. Photos: @realmercyaigbe, @asiwajulanregentry

Gentry posted a video of himself dressed in his white agbada, cap and expensive coral beads.

In the caption of the post, he thanked God for making him see a new day as he wished himself and his woman a happy married life.

See the video below:

Lanre Gentry and Busayo’s invitation card

A few weeks before the couple’s wedding, a photo of their invitation card made it to an anonymous blog on social media, Gist Lover.

It was noted that the couple were getting married on September 11 at Alagbado in Lagos state.

See photo below:

Lanre Gentry marries Busayo on September 11. Photo: @gistlovers_blog1

Congratulations pour in from fans

Soon after Mercy Aigbe’s husband made the news of his marriage known on social media, a number of internet users took to his page to congratulate him.

Read some of their comments below:

Folukedaramolasalako:

“Wow egbon mi happy married life o unfortunately am in abuja may God bless ur new home in Jesus name. Amen.”

Officialkunleadegbite:

“Congratulations sir. I wish u happy marriage life .”

Bankky_alaga:

“Happy married life oo, we love your bagrand music sir .”

Juwonflavour:

“Congratulations Sir❤️❤️❤️.”

Nice one.

Sign the divorce papers - Mercy Aigbe tells ex-hubby Gentry

It appears the drama is far from over between Mercy Aigbe and her estranged ex-husband, Lanre Gentry as she divulged new information concerning their relationship in a recent interview.

The actress stated that she was still legally married to Gentry as he has refused to sign the divorce and has also refused to appear in court for the case.

Aigbe insisted that their marriage has not been dissolved. She called on the public to plead with her ex-husband to let her go.

