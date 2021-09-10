Africa is the second most populous continent in the world with a population of 1,373,486,472, according to Statistic Times. There are countries in Africa that are not up to one million people and six of them will be highlighted in this article.

1. Seychelles

Seychelles is the smallest African country with a population of 98,908 people, according to World Population Review. The Travelling Twins reports that the size of the country is 451 km2.

Seychelles' president is 60-year-old Wavel Ramkalawan who has been the number one citizen of the country since 2020.

2. Sao Tome and Principe

With a population of 223,368 people, Sao Tome And Principe is the second smallest African country. It has a size of 964 km2.

3. Mayotte

Mayotte has a population of 279,515 and it is the third smallest country in Africa.

4. Cape Verde

Cape Verde is the fourth most populous African country with a population of 561,898 people. The country has a size of 4,033 km2. Its official currency is Cape Verde Escudo (CVE).

5. Western Sahara

Western Sahara has a population of 611,875 people and it is the fifth smallest country in Africa. The country was founded on November 14, 1975, and its capital is Laayoune.

Its currencies include Moroccan dirham, Mauritanian ouguiya, and Sahrawi peseta. Western Sahara's official language is Arabic.

6. Comoros

Comoros is the sixth most populous country in Africa with a population of 888,451. The country is headed by President Azali Assoumani.

