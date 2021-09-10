Pastor Enoch Adeboye has visited the governor of Ogun state, Dapo Abiodun, who lost his father on Monday, August 2

The governor could be seen in a video bowing for Pastor Adeboye who visited him alongside his wife, Pastor Foluke

Governor Abiodun's father, Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun, breathed his last at the age of 89 after a brief illness

A video has captured the moment Pastor Enoch Adeboye and his wife visited Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state after the latter lost his dad.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by Nigerian artiste and social media influencer @mufasatundeednut, the governor could be seen bowing for the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

Pastor Enoch Adeboye and his wife visited Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state. Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

After bowing for the Christian cleric, both men shook hands and exchanged pleasantries.

Recall that Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun died on Monday, August 2, at the age of 89 after a brief illness.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In a statement posted on his Facebook page on the evening of Monday, August 2, and seen by Legit.ng, the deceased was survived by his wife, Victoria Abiodun, children and grandchildren.

Social media reacts

Instagram user with the user handle @hountondeborah70 said:

"All na politics, politics pastor, do they pay condolences to their members, how many paid condolences to TB Joshua family."

@shopankara.ng wrote:

"Aww he was actually waiting for his wife..I love that."

@comradeisibor said:

"Let somebory shout hallelujah."

@victor_christain_90 commented:

"How may went to visit prophet TB Joshua?"

@burutuelo1 said:

"There shall be no loss in Jesus Name. Amen."

Pastor Adeboye sends condolence message to late Prophet TB Joshua's wife

Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor Adeboye condoled with the family of the late founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations, Prophet T.B. Joshua.

Adeboye’s condolence was contained in a letter he personally signed to the wife of the late popular televangelist, Evelyn, dated Saturday, June 17.

The Christian cleric threw his congregation and admirers into mourning after breathing his last on Saturday, June 5 at the age of 57. He was on Friday, July 9, buried in the presence of family members, dignitaries and loved ones.

Source: Legit